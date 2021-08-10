World’s highest motorable road is now in Umling La, Ladakh
India by building highest motorable road in Ladakh, sets world record
The above constructed road is at higher altitude than the Mount Everest Base camps
World highest motorable road, located in india is at 19,300 feet
This road passes through Umingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh
Construction of this road was not easy, during winter’s temperature dips to -40 degree Celsius and oxygen is less than the 50% of the normal place.
This road helps promote socio-economic conditions and helps promote tourism in Ladakh
India’s road has surpassed the Bolvia’s record of a road that connects to the uturuncu volcano at 18953 ft.
This road also offers the local residents an alternate direct route to Demchok & Chisumle from leh