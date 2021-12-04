INS Kursura Submarine Decorated To Celebrate The Navy Day
On December 4, the INS Kursura submarine in Visakhapatnam was decorated to commemorate Navy Day.
The submarine is now moored at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.
It has been converted into a museum for the visitors.
To commemorate annual Navy Day, the submarine was decked out with flags.
The Indian Navy inducted the INS Kurusura Submarine, a Soviet-built I-641 class submarine, on December 18, 1969, and it was retired on February 28, 2001, after 31 years of distinguished service to the country.
The submarine museum is open to the public every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., except Monday, which is a maintenance holiday and is closed to the public.