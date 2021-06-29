Maldives set to welcome Indians back: Date, visa, COVID-19 rules, more details
Maldives tourism
One of the most popular destinations among travellers across the globe, the Maldives had temporarily suspended tourists from South Asia last over a month ago.
Second wave
Starting from May 13, Maldives had banned tourists from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka to enter the country in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave.
Reopening tourism
The Maldives is set to welcome back Indians and of all other South Asian nationalities from next month after being shut since May 13, 2021.
When can Indians travel to the Maldives?
Tourists from India can start travelling to the Maldives, starting from July 15, according to a tweet from the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism.
Visa for Indian travellers
Indians don’t need a pre-approved visa to visit the Maldives. Indian passport holders are given a free Visa on Arrival on landing at the Velana International Airport, Hulhule Island, an island in the North Male Atoll.
Do you need to provide a negative PCR result?
On arrival in the Maldives, every traveller will need to provide a negative PCR result.