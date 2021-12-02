Top Restaurants in Goa, it is Beach Lover’s Paradise
All those who are interested in visiting Goa for holidays, you can try exploring these amazing Goan restaurants and eateries, which would offer you best dining experience.
Bomras Restaurant
This restaurant is reputed as a Burmese restaurant, it is heavily influenced by Asian Cuisines.
The Fisherman's Wharf
This restaurant, has beautiful set-up in South Goa’s Cavelossim, this diner is a must visit.
Vinayak Family Restaurant
Located in Assagao, this restaurant is very popular among the locals.
Gunpowder
From Meen Curry, to Prawn Curry, and amazing appams, the restaurants serve the most delicatble Southern dishes.
Thalassa Greek Traverna Restaurant
In this restaurant, you can try authentic Greek foo, sitting in India. You can also enjoy cabaret show, carnival dance and more.
Suzie's
This restaurant is a perfect place for you to go on a dinner date, under the open sky, the setting is just romantic.
Felix Goa
Felix Goa is home to restaurant, bar and place for a great cup of coffee.
Eva Café
You can spend hours, watching the Arabian sea in all its glory, food is also amazing.