Travis Head's Success
Travis Head has been a consistent performer for Australia, with key match-winning performances in the 2023 World Test and ODI finals.
Top Performer in Border-Gavaskar
Head was the highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leading Australia to a 3-1 series win over India.
Indian Fans Relationship
Head spoke about his mixed relationship with Indian fans, stating their reactions no longer affect or motivate him.
Jovial Approach
He embraces the banter with Indian fans in a lighthearted way and enjoys the social media exchanges without taking them too seriously.
Acknowledging India’s Strength
Head noted that while he has had success, India has also outperformed Australia in some recent encounters
Current IPL 2025 Form
Head is in top form in IPL 2025, ranked fifth-highest run-scorer with 136 runs from three innings at a 191.54 strike rate.
Looking Forward
Head hopes to continue his strong IPL form in the upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders and help his team win.