Big Dog K9 Chopper 111 (Price : 59 Lakh)

Torque: 162 Nm Peak Torque Power: Unknown Engine: 1807 cc, V Twin Cylinder Weight: 304 Kg Big Dog K9 Chopper is especially for those individuals who aspire to have something exotic and exclusive. This one of one customer chopper is well equipped to stand out of the crowd and no two motorcycles will be same in India.