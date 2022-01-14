Lesser Known Facts About Basavaraj Bommai
Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, an Indian politician and engineer, was born on January 28, 1960, and is the current and 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Bommai began his political career with the Janata Dal and served on the Karnataka Legislative Council from 1998 until 2008.
Bommai is the son of S. R. Bommai, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister of Human Resource Development.
Bommai is a Mechanical Engineer who began his career with Tata Motors in Pune after graduating from B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology.
He also works as an agriculturist and an industrialist.
Bommai belongs to the Sadar Lingayat community.
Karnataka became the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in August 2021, under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai.