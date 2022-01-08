Lesser Known Facts Of MK Stalin
Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, an Indian politician, was born on March 1, 1953, and is the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
He is the son of M. Karunanidhi, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
The Indian Express ranked M.K. Stalin 30th on their list of India's Most Powerful People in 2019.
Stalin has stated openly that he is an atheist.
His political career began in his early teens, when he and a group of his friends founded the DMK Gopalapuram Youth Wing at a tea shop.