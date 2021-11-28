Man From Madhya Pradesh Builds A Duplicate Taj Mahal And Dedicates It To His Wife
Anand Chokse of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has created a residence that is a duplicate of the Taj Mahal.
He gifted the house to his wife, Manjusha.
There are four bedrooms, a kitchen, a library, and a meditation room in the house.
The house took approximately three years to construct due to the difficult and demanding construction procedure.
Since it is lit from both the interior and exterior, the house, like the Taj Mahal, glows in the dark.