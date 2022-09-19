Take A Look Back At Queen Elizabeth II’s Style File
It is all known that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th September, 2022 at the age of 96 peacefully at Balmoral. So, let us take a look back at her classy style file…
In this throwback image, Queen looked beautiful wearing a long gown which is enhanced withtuxedo-lapel detailing. It was clicked in 1952 and Queen was all in smiles holding a flower bouquet!
This pic was taken in 1961 and the queen was seen wearing a pale-blue tulle gown!
Back in 1975, Queen owned a beautiful appeal wearing a yellow polka-dot dress and she teamed it with a matching turban, white belt and footwear! This pic was taken when the majesty visited Mexico!
The enduring off-duty look of Queen was simple yet stylish… She wore a suit and teamed it with a colourful scarf. It was clicked back in 1988…
This pic is from Queen’s 1999 style file… She wore a colourful sequinned ‘Harlequin dress’ for Royal Variety Performance.
This one is also from Queen’s 1999 style file… Queen accentuated herself wearing a red tweaked coat dress for a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Her matching hat and designer handbag perfectly matched her royal outfit!
Queen looked all happy along with her family in the pic which was clicked in 2016 during her 90th birthday celebration! She wore a neon green dress and added a matching hat to her royal attire.
A classy floral printed gown made Queen look perfect when she visited Cornwall's Eden Project in 2021!