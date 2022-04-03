Ugadi Celebrations at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi
The Andhra Pradesh Bhawan is hosting the first mega festival on its premises since the beginning of the pandemic.
Over 3000 people have visited A.P Bhawan since the morning of April 2. The Bhawan is also screening S. Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR to the general public for free.
26 stalls have been set up here for food and snacks, handicrafts, handlooms, textile and even astrology.
Principal Resident Commissioner IAS Praveen Prakash also sat at the inaugural religious ceremonies.
The whole of A.P Bhawan has been decorated with decorative lights and flowers to welcome the public.