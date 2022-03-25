Who is Abhishek Chatterjee? Get full details here
Abhishek Chatterjee is a Bengali film star who had been one of leading actors in the late 80s and early 90s.
Beginning his cinematic career in 1986 with Tarun Majumdar's Path Bhola, Abhishek Chatterjee went on to star in other successful Bengali films.
Bariwali and Dahan are two of his most well-known films.
Sangharsho, Lathi, and Bhai Amar Bhai are some of his commercial triumphs.
Abhishek made a comeback to the small screen in the last few years, playing a part in the hit series Kharkuto.
He was seen alongside veterans such as Utpal Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy, and Tapas Paul.