World's Longest-Living Creatures On Earth
Turritopsis dohrnii
The jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii, which lives in tropical waters and has neither brain or heart, is thought to be the sole immortal species on the planet.
Antarctic sponge
The Antarctic sponge claims the world record for its longevity. The creature dwells in the frigid seas of the Arctic.
Red Sea Urchin
A sea critter indigenous to the Pacific Ocean, the Red Sea Urchin is usually found along the west coast of North America.
Koi Fish
Koi carps are little decorative cultivated fish that live for 40-50 years on average. The oldest fish of the koi carp species perished in Japan in 1977 at the age of 226 years.
Giants Galapagos Tortoise
Giant Galapagos tortoises are unique to the famous Galapagos Islands archipelago and therefore have long been regarded as one of the world's most long-lived creatures.
Lamellibrachia
This is a marine annelid that feeds on the seabed amid hydrocarbons pouring out of the seafloor.
Bowhead Whale
The bowhead whale, often known as the Arctic whale, is the world's longest-living mammal.
Greenland Shark
Greenland sharks pertain to the somnios family and reside deep in the Arctic Ocean.
Rougheye rockfish
One of the largest living fish is the rougheye rockfish. It has a life expectancy of at least 205 years.
Tuatara
The tuatara is a species that has lived on the planet for more than 200 million years.