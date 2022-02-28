Young Ukrainians Marry And Join The Army The Next Day To Fight Russian Invaders
A young couple from Ukraine who were planning to marry later this year, pushed their wedding date up and joined the Ukrainian defence forces.
They changed their plans and joined the army after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade their country.
The pair exchanged vows at St Michael's Golden Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.
The young couple joined the country's resistance force against the Russian invasion after exchanging wedding vows for 24 hours.
Meanwhile, according to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is forming an international legion for overseas recruits.