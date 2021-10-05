TVS All Set to Launch its NEW 125cc Two-Wheeler on 7th Oct. 2021
TVS is gearing up for its latest offering and it has also confirmed the launch date, which is on 7th Oct, 2021
The new 125CC two wheeler would be a traditional family 125cc scooter
The above scooter would rival against veterans such as Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125.
The company has previously filed a trademark for the name Retron.
The TVS Company recently launched the Raider, which also competes in the 125cc segment.
The official invite has been sent by the company, to the media for the purpose of the 1st ride of this offering and it shows sleek –looking LED DRLS.
The company would ideally try to price it lower when compared to Ntorq and make it sit above the existing 110cc Jupiter.
The new 125cc scooter would be priced close to Rs. 70,000(ex-showroom) mark.