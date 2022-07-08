Unknown Facts About Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe was a politician from Japan who held the positions of president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2012 to 2020 and prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007.
He served as prime minister of Japan for the longest period of time.
Abe pursued several government positions including the executive assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Private Secretary to the LDP Secretary-General and Private Secretary to the Chairperson of the LDP General Council.
In August 2020, Abe left his position owing to health concerns once more.
Abe was the youngest prime minister in the postwar era when he took office for the first time in 2006 at the age of 52.