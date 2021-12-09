Upcoming Bikes in 2022 In India: Total Stunners with regards to Styling & Performance
New Kawasaki Ninja 400
The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is expected to be launched around January 2022 and it is one of the most-awaited sports bikes in India
Next-Gen KTM RC 390
The KTM is a motorcycle brand known for manufacturing performance-oriented machines in the nation.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125/Vitpilen 125
Both Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 and Vitplien 125 are most likely to hit the Indian roads within the second half of the next year.
Yezdi Roadking ADV
Jawa has made the announcements and social media was flowing with news that motorcycle is returning back to life in a new form.
Royal Enfield Himalayan
The above motorcycle is more road oriented than off-road machine.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
The above motorcycle is based the current 650cc platform
Kawasaki W17
The above bike is already on sale in nations such as Indonesia and Thailand, when launched this bike would be Japanese brand’s most affordable model in the nation.
Royal Enfield Shotgun
The Royal Enfield ShotGun 650 (SG 650) is a bobber motorcycle based on the Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform.
Royal Enfield Hunter
The upcoming Royal Enfield “Hunter” would be a scrambler-type motorcycle. We expect Royal Enfield to launch this motorcycle within the next 4 to 6 months.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
The Enfield Super Meteor 650 is most likely to use the same 650cc parallel-twin engine from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650