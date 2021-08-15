Upcoming Jeep Cars in India
Jeep 7-seater SUV
Price: Rs. 30 lakh (Ex-showroom price, Bellary)
Expected launch: March 2022
Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
Price Rs.75 Lakh (Ex-showroom price, Bellary)
Exp Launch: April 2022
Jeep Sub-4m SUV
Price: Rs. 10 lakh (Ex-showroom Price, Bellary)
Exp Launch: June 2022
Jeep Renegade
Price: Rs.10 lakh (Ex-showroom Price, Bellary)
Exp launch: July 2023
Jeep Cherokee
Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 50 lakh (Ex-showroom Price)
Expected launch: Not disclosed
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Price: 65 lakh (Ex-showroom Price, Bellary)
Exp launch: Not disclosed