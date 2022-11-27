Watch: Messi scores incredible goal, scripts history in World Cup
Argentina vs Mexico
Leo Messi-led Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in their Group C fixture of World Cup 2022 on Saturday.
Lionel Messi
Messi was involved in Argentina’s both goals: he scored one and assisted Enzo Fernandez’s strike.
#1 Special record
Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the 1966 tournament.
#2 Diego Maradona
The goal vs Mexico was Messi’ 8th in the World Cup, tying Diego Maradona for the second most by an Argentine player.
#3 Longest streak since 2012
Messi was involved in Argentina’s goals (assists or goals) for the 6th straight match, tying his longest scoring streak (from Nov 2011 to Sep 2012).
#4 Highest tally since 2012
Messi has now scored 13 goals for Argentina in 2022, which is his highest tally in a calendar year. He had scored 12 in 2012.
Messi’s goal and assist vs Mexico
Watch Messi’s goal and assist in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico.