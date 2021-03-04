West Indies captain Kieron Pollard Smashes 6 6s, joins elite club in T20 cricket
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh smashed English fast bowler Stuart Broad for 6 6s in an over during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Ross Whiteley
Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit 6 6s in an over against Yorkshire at Headingley in a T20 Blast fixture, England’s domestic T20 tournament, in 2017. Unfortunately, Whiteley’s team ended on the losing side.
Hazratullah Zazai
Kabul Zwanan’s Hazratullah Zazai hammered 6 6s in an over in T20s in an Afghanistan Premier League game in 2018 against Balkh Legends. Zazai was the third player to achieve the feat in the T20s.
Leo Carter
Leo Carter had become the first New Zealander and the fourth batsman overall, to smash 6 6s in an over in T20s when he did so while batting for Canterbury Kings against Northern Districts in New Zealand’s Super Smash Tournament in 2020. He bagged the landmark against Districts’ Anton Devcich.
Kieron Pollard
In the first T20I between WI and SL on March 4 (Thu), Pollard struck SL bowler Akila Dananjaya for 6 6s in an over. While he became the fifth batter to the feat in T20 cricket, he was only the third player to achieve the milestone in international cricket after Gibbs and Yuvraj. Dananjaya was left shattered after he had picked up a hat-trick earlier in the innings.