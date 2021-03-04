West Indies captain Kieron Pollard Smashes 6 6s, joins elite club in T20 cricket

Kieron Pollard

In the first T20I between WI and SL on March 4 (Thu), Pollard struck SL bowler Akila Dananjaya for 6 6s in an over. While he became the fifth batter to the feat in T20 cricket, he was only the third player to achieve the milestone in international cricket after Gibbs and Yuvraj. Dananjaya was left shattered after he had picked up a hat-trick earlier in the innings.