What Color Cars get into most Accidents and which color cars are Safe?
There exists a Clear link between car color option and accident rate
Black Color
As per the numerous safe studies across the globe, the black cars are 50% more prone to getting into a vehicular crash.
Grey and silver cars
As per study, both grey and silver cars are 11% and 10% more likely to have a car crash when compared to safest color, respectively.
Blue car
Blue color often tends to blend with the daytime sky color, which make it harder for the drivers to spot blue colors from afar.
Red color
Red color looks vibrant, however, as per the studies, it has been found that, red cars have a higher risker of getting involved in a car accident.
Green car
Green car can easily blend with tree colors, grass, traffic lights, hence it is better to avoid this color.
White car
White car is highly visible in different driving conditions, be it night time or day time, city or highway.
Yellow car
Yellow is chosen because similar to white color, this color also stands out, hence for taxis as well as public transport, the above color is chosen.
Other safe color choices
Gold, orange, lime, beige/cream are some other car colours that can be considered safe colour choice.