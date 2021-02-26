What happens when your body lacks iron? |Take Iron Seriously
When your body lacks iron, your organs will not have enough oxygen, your body may not work properly and it may also damage your organs. Iron deficiency is the major cause of anemia, if not treated; it would lead to serious health problems.
Symptoms of iron deficiency
In the beginning, you will notice no symptoms or mild symptoms. Later, you will notice symptoms like dizziness, headache, Fatigue, irregular heartbeat, low body temperature, restless legs and hair fall.
What to eat?
In your diet you can include foods containing iron such as spinach, dark chocolate, tofu, kidney beans, dried fruits such as apricot and raisins, baked potatoes, red meat, poultry and sea food.
The role of vitamin C
The above vitamin is also known to be only dietary constituent apart from animal tissue, which helps promote absorption of iron in the body.
Combine Foods rich in vitamin C
To combat iron deficiency, you can combine foods, for example, you can mix bell peppers with spinach or tomatoes with broccoli or cauliflower and potatoes.
Give up Caffeine
Numerous studies have stated, drinking coffee or beverages containing caffeine along with meals can lower iron absorption.
Calcium & Iron
Calcium is also essential nutrient to the body, but it might hinder absorption of iron. Hence several research studies recommend not to mix foods containing calcium and iron.
More iron during Pregnancy
Yes, your body needs more iron during pregnancy to support your growing baby
Less iron during breastfeeding
You would require less iron during breastfeeding because many women usually do not have periods or have light period, hence they do not tend to lose iron in their body.
Iron Supplements
It is essential to check iron deficiency level, if it is low, consult the doctor and if they recommend, then start takeing iron supplements.
Getting more iron is good
No, getting more iron to the body is not good as it may damage heart, pancreas and liver. Try not to have more than 45 milligrams each day, unless your doctor prescribes more than this level.
When you should consult doctor?
If your body experiences some of the iron deficiency symptoms such as feeling weak, tired or having headache consult the doctor. Timely diagnosis can help prevention and complication of anemia or other diseases.
