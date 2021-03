Do you Require Special Dancing Skills for Zumba?

No, you do not require special dancing skills to join Zumba classes, but if you have natural rhythm, then you will be able to pick up the moves much faster. If you do not have dancing skills no worries, there is no score, just dance and have fun. Series of Latin-inspired songs are played, firstly slower warm up songs are played and then intensity is built throughout the session and during the end of the session cool down song is played. Even if you are not a good dancer, the choreography is very repetitive; it is built in such manner so that people who do not have dancing skills, they can easily catch the moves as they perform.