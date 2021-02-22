WhatsApp New Privacy Policy: What if you don't accept it
If I don't accept the new privacy policies before May 15?
"For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications but won't be able to read or send messages from the app."
Will my account get deleted immediately?
WhatsApp won't delete your account immediately, but it will restrict access.
Can I accept the new privacy policies after May 15?
Yes, you can.
If I don't accept the new privacy policies after May 15?
If you did not click the 'ACCEPT' button after May 15; your account becomes inactive. And inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 120 days.
Can I export my chat history?
You can export your chat history before May 15.
Can I recover my WhatsApp account after it is deleted?
Account deletion is permanent; you cannot recover it. "It is something we cannot reverse...," says WhatsApp
What about my message history?
WhatsApp will erase your message history permanently.
What about the WhatsApp groups?
WhatsApp will remove you from all WhatsApp groups if you don't accept the policy.
What about the WhatsApp backup?
You will lose all WhatsApp backup if you don't accept the policy.
Can I accept the updates after May 15?
WhatsApp says, "You can still accept the updates after May 15. Our policy related to inactive users will apply."