Why Rolls Royce is more than Just a car?
Rolls Royce Cars are limited in Production and hence each car has its own trivia as well as history.
It takes 60 expert engineers and artists 400 days to build just one car.
Besides, Royalty, buying a car worth crores also sends a strong statement about your power and esteem.
Rolls Royce would also associate with inspiring Greatness, a phrase, which you spot first on the website of RR.
Rolls Royce upholstery is different, firstly, it is completely hand-crafted from bull leather to prevent crease.
The Rolls Royce Phantom offers nearing to 44,000 colors to customize cars from, that level of detailing has been unheard of.
You cannot steal the emblem or the spirit.
The expectation is simple-Cars that come scratch free are delivered to the customer. The ones which fail the torture are sent to scrap.
The average car tends to open outwards ahead. The Rolls Royce opens out backwards and needs a button-push to lock the door.