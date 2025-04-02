Launch at WWDC 2025
iOS 19 will be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025.
Major Design Overhaul
Expect a VisionOS-inspired UI with revamped apps, icons, and smoother user experiences.
iPhone Models Left Out
iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max won't receive iOS 19, marking them as outdated.
AI and Apple Intelligence
New AI features like Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer.
Smarter Siri
Siri will gain conversational abilities, personalized responses, and on-screen awareness powered by AI.
Camera App Improvements
iOS 19 will bring significant changes to the Camera app, including transparent controls and new modes.
Improved User Experience
The update aims to make the user interface more fluid and seamless.
Compatibility and Expectations
Stay updated for a detailed list of compatible devices and new features ahead of WWDC 2025.