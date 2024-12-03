Women are breaking barriers and reshaping the business landscape. Let’s highlight some inspiring female leaders making a difference!
Mary Barra - CEO of General Motors
Barra is the first female CEO of a major global automaker, leading GM in its transition to electric vehicles
Indra Nooyi - Former CEO of PepsiCo
Nooyi transformed PepsiCo into a healthier and more sustainable company during her 12-year tenure
Ursula Burns - Former CEO of Xerox
Burns was the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company and advocates for diversity in tech
Ginni Rometty - Former CEO of IBM
Rometty drove IBM's focus on cloud computing and analytics, making the company a tech leader
Rosalind Brewer - CEO of Starbucks
Brewer is one of the few Black women to lead a Fortune 500 company, focusing on inclusion and innovation
These inspiring women exemplify leadership and resilience. Their stories motivate the next generation of female leaders!
Let’s celebrate and support women in business