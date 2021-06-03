World Bicycle Day 2021
:
Top Ten Best Cycling Bikes in the World
Cycling is simple and healthy, for this, you need not have any resources; all you need is your own power. Find here the top ten best cycling bikes in the world.
Merida
Merida is Taiwan based Bicycle Company, it is counted, one among the global players in the industry, having a long history of making high quality, beautiful bikes.
Trek
You may have seen this bike everywhere. It is another big name in the industry. The above company was born in a barn in 1976, ever since, producing high performance bikes.
Specialized
For discerning riders, the above company’s mission is to be the brand of choice. The First one to introduce mass produced mountain bike in the world in 1981, the stumpjumper.
Cannondale
The above company is the first one that has come into the spotlight, when they designed their premier wheeled cycling product, the legendary Bugger; it was a first bicyle towed trailer in the world.
Kona
They are sold in more than 60 nations worldwide; they offer bikes for everyone, having a wide range of road, commuter, cyclo-cross and mountain bike choices.
Scott
Ed Scott, the inventor and the man behind the company, he is a talented engineer and ski racer from Sun Valley.
Santa Cruz
The guys at Santa Cruz, focus on the wide side of downhill mountain biking. They create high-end mountain bikes, which sometimes are very expensive when compared to cars.
Marin
Marin bikes were born in 1986, founded on a cycling culture and innovations like no other. This one is an American manufacturer, which specializes in mountain bikes.
GT
In the year, 1979, GT Bicycles was founded in Santa Ana, California, from the beginning, they were known for the development of BMX bikes and for their triple triangle hardtail frame design.
Giant
The name says it all, it is based in Taiwan. Giant is seen as the world’s largest bicycle manufacturer, having more than 6.6 million bikes produced and more than $1.8 billion income as of 2014.