World Lion Day 2022: 7 Powerful Lion Quotes
The lion never fears to walk alone.
- Lailah Gifty Akita
Never forget who you are — A lion, a king, a winner, a champion. You are destined for greatness.
If ever you feel like an animal among men, be a lion.
- Criss Jami
Rise to the occasion. Roar like a lion.
- Alastair Reynolds
The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself.
- Saint Augustine
I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.
- Alexander the Great
A lion runs the fastest when he is hungry.
- Salman Khan
World lion Day is celebrated on 10th August each year