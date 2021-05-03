World Press Freedom Day 2021-The Pen is Mightier than Sword
Every year, on May 3r, d World Press Freedom Day is observed.
This year’s theme is “Information as a Public Good”.
The main celebration is organized by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
In the year 1993, World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991.
Let us remember all those journalists and all others associated with the media, who lost their lives in the pursuit of a story
This day serves as a reminder to the government that, there exists greater need to respect their commitment to freedom of the Press
It is a day of reflection among the media professionals about varied issues of professional ethics and press freedom
Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego." - M.K. Gandhi
"A free press can, of course, be good or bad, but, most certainly without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad." - Albert Camus
"Freedom of the press belongs to the people of a nation, not to the owners of publications." - A. J. Liebling