World’s Highest Electric Vehicle Charging Station in this Indian State
This is the world’s highest electric vehicle charging station at 500 ft in Kaza at Himachal Pradhesh.
The Himachal Pradhesh’s Kaza which is located in of Lahaul and Spiti district has got a unique distinction to its name as now has the world’s highest electric vehicle charging station.
The EV charging station has been inaugurated on Thursday in a bid to promote a sustainable environment.
This is the first charging station here, if response is good, we will set up more, stated Mahendra PRatap singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
The above station would also help check vehicle pollution
2 women drove electric vehicles from Manali to Kaza in order to promote clean and green environment.
While addressing the virtual event, Nitin Gadkari, has stated, India is gaining good momentum in electric vehicle ecosystem.
There is good response for battery operated small electric vehicles such as e-scooter, electric three wheelers, e-carts and e-bikes in the nation.
Road ministry is also planning to run a railway, metro and long run intercity buses on green hydrogen.
Both battery electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle technologies are complementary to each other and are all set to overtake fossil run automotive by 2050 in the nation, stated road ministry.