YAMAHA AEROX 155 Maxi Scooter Launched In India: Details Revealed
Yamaha Motor India forayed into the maxi-scooter segment in the nation by launching the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter.
The new Aerox would be available in two different colors, one is racing blue and other one is Grey Vermillion.
The new Yamaha Aerox 155 would be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Editions.
This vehicle has been developed on the lines of Yamaha’s R DNA
Aerox 155 offers both new as well as exciting riding experience and also offering high performance, comfort and convenience to the Indian customers.
The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is designed based on “Heart Shaking Speedster” design concept.
The Aerox 155 comes with a 155cc engine that puts out a maximum power of 15 PS and comes mated to a CVT Transmission.
The ground clearance of the Yamaha Aerox 155 stands at 145mm.
The braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at front with ABS.
The price of Yamaha Aerox 155 begins at Rs.1.29 lakh and goes upto Rs.1.30 lakh.