Yamaha R15 V3: Top 5 Essential Accessories, Worth Considering
Powertronics ECU ( my18 & MY19)
Price: Rs.18,000 This piggyback ECU needs only a mere 40 minutes to install and it offers you the option to toggle between 2 maps. That’s not all, you will able to download varied maps from the brand’s website, even throttle response is improved.
Tank Grips Price: Rs 1,000
These tank grips will make it easier to hold the tank with your legs and you can take some load off your upper body and it will reduce fatigue to a great extent.
Seat Cowl
Price: Rs 2250+ taxes Supersport bikes are not really for pillion riders, it has a sleek tail similar like R15’s, you would definitely wish to ride solo. The Autologue provides the seat cowl in the bike stock colors; hence you must not bother getting it painted.
Tail Tidy
Price :1,399 The tail tidy not only adds visual appeal to the , but it also shaves off some weight. Being constructed with powder coated steel, the unit is also considered to be sturdy as well as rustproof.
B Charger + Mobile Holder
Price: Rs750+350 Yamaha has still not yet equipped with R15 with Bluetooth connectivity, so until then, this could be your best bet.
Apollo Alpha S1 Price Rs.3,699
You receive decent options for the rear types, which include Apollo Alpha S1. With the ban on tyre imports, hence you will not have the luxury to opt for the optional Metzeler tyres provide by Yamaha.