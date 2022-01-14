Yezdi Roadster Launched in India: Price @Rs.1.98 lakhs
It is not every day that you get to celebrate the comeback of an iconic motorcycle, let alone the likes of a legend like Yezdi Roadster.
The Yezdi Roadster is endowed with sheer road presence and muscular dimensions.
The Roadster is a uniquely styled motorcycle with a perfect blend of classic style and modern touches.
The motorcycle boasts an elegant silhouette with its visual weight spread across the design giving it a muscular and planted character.
Sporting a similar engine capacity and transmission, the Roadster delivers peak power of 29.7PS@7300rpm & peak torque of 29Nm@6500rpm.
The result is a machine that delivers gushing performance in the city and dominates the highway.
The roadster features a dual cradle chassis, which is tuned to offer great on road mannerisms & offers great stability on straight line as well as superior cornering abilities.
The Yezdi Roadster will be available in the following five colours, spread across the Dark & Chrome themes.