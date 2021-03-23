'Your father is watching you’ - Twitter reacts to Krunal Pandya’s emotional innings
Krunal scores fastest 50 on debut
Krunal Pandya kickstarted his ODI career by hammering an unbeaten 58 off 31 vs ENG. By reaching the 50-run mark off just 26 balls, he scored the fastest fifty on ODI debut.
An emotional ride
Krunal and Hardik Pandya’s father passed away earlier this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. After reaching 50 in the 1st ODI, Krunal’s celebrations was full of emotions, as he raised his bat and pointed to the heavens.
Could not give an interview
“This one is for my dad. It was very emotional,” is all Krunal Pandya could manage in the interview with Murali Kartik after smashing 58* off 31 balls in the 1st ODI vs England.
A big hug from the brother
Krunal went straight to Hardik, who then embraced his inconsolable brother. That very moment between the Pandya brothers melted the hearts of the Twitterati.
‘This scene broke me’
It was a very emotional moment for the Pandya brothers.
Cricket is an emotion in India
Cricket has never been ‘just a game’ in India.
‘Even I was crying’
The Pandya brothers have made a lot of fans cry today!
‘Your dad would be proud of you’
India’s popular fan club, The Bharat Army, had a special message for Krunal.
An indeed proud moment
Krunal received his ODI cap from his brother, Hardik.
A proud brother!
While Hardik got out for just one run, he sure was delighted for his brother Krunal, who went on to score the fastest 50 by a debutant in the ODIs.
'Your father is watching you, Krunal'
After playing 18 T20Is for India, Krunal finally made his ODI debut on March 23.