Youth Had No Money to Buy Car: Built Racing Car by Sourcing Automobile Parts from Garages & Scrap dealers
Youth decided to build a car for himself by sourcing automobile parts from Scrap dealers and garages.
Swapnil Chopkar took over a year period to build this racing car
He spent around 1.25 lacs, he borrowed this money from friends and family
This car was built out of passion, not to achieve or prove anything
Car has got 5 litre fuel tank and claims efficiency of 16 km per hour
After numerous experiments, it helped him to dismantle and redesign. He finally managed to mate the 800cc engine to a manual transmission.
On 26th January, this year, chopkar rode the car and was satisfied with the outcome.
Chopkar ultimate aim is to have state of art garage, which would offer start to end services for cars.