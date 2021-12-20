YS Jagan turns a year older, take a look at the young leader's path to CM
First Step Into the Politics -2004
It was in 2004 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who entered politics when his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy brought the Congress party into power in the state. He campaigned for Congress party in elections.
Elected as Member of Parliament - 2009
After the victory of Congress party in 2004 in the state and central, YS Jagan contested to member of parliament and won from Kadapa constituency.
Floating New Party - 2010
After the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clashed with the Congress high command and went to start his own party in March 2011 and won by-election for Kadapa with huge majority.
Facing the Corruption Allegations - 2012
It is the most forgettable and challenging phase in YS Jagan's political career where he was remanded on corruption charges and later served the imprisonment for upto 16 months.
Election Defeat - 2014
After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, there has been general elections held in Andhra Pradesh in 2014 where the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) lost the elections, winning only 67 of 175 seats.
Praja Sankalpa Yatra of 3,648 km - 2017
YS Jagan had decided to meet the people and started his Padayatra and coined a slogan "Raavali Jagan Kaavali Jagan" that helped him a lot in becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Unprecedented Victory in Elections - 2019
YSR Congress Party swept the polls and won 151 of the total 175 assembly seats and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in AP and took oath as Chief Minister on 30 May 2019.