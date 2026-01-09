Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Recommends CBI Investigation in Ankita Bhandari case

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, respecting the request and sentiments of the parents of late Ankita Bhandari, has approved the recommendation for a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case.

The Chief Minister stated that the government’s objective has always been to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner from the very beginning, and this commitment will continue in the future as well.

The Chief Minister said that as soon as information about the extremely tragic and heartbreaking incident involving late Ankita Bhandari came to light, the state government acted promptly with complete sensitivity and impartiality. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately constituted under the leadership of a woman IPS officer.

He further informed that all the accused related to the case were swiftly arrested, and the state government ensured strong and effective legal representation. As a result, none of the accused were granted bail during the investigation and trial. After a thorough investigation by the SIT, a chargesheet was filed against the accused, and upon completion of the trial, the lower court awarded life imprisonment to the convicts.

Chief Minister Shri Dhami stated that this entire process clearly demonstrates that the state government ensured justice with fairness, transparency, and firmness from start to finish. He also mentioned that in recent days, separate FIRs have been registered regarding certain audio clips circulated on social media, and investigations into those matters are ongoing.

The Chief Minister categorically stated that the government’s intent is absolutely clear and that no fact or evidence will be overlooked. Speaking emotionally, he said that Ankita was not just a victim but was also our sister and daughter.

The Chief Minister informed that he recently met the parents of late Ankita Bhandari, during which they requested a CBI investigation into the matter. Respecting this request and the sentiments of Ankita’s parents, the state government has decided to have the case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that the state government has always been committed to ensuring justice and will continue to remain fully dedicated, with sensitivity and determination, to securing justice for late sister Ankita Bhandari.