Greater sports engagement will steer youth away from drugs: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon all universities and colleges to adopt at least one sport and actively nurture the talent associated with it. The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the East Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Competition at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University on Friday.

He urged educational institutions to play a meaningful role in promoting discipline, sportsmanship, and healthy competition through sports.

Emphasizing the social impact of sports, CM Yogi said, “Greater participation in sporting activities helps steer youth away from drugs and other social evils. When young people engage in sports, they develop confidence and character, enabling them to contribute effectively to nation-building and India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.”

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to strengthening sports as a pillar of a Viksit Bharat, the Chief Minister said, “The state has taken several landmark initiatives. Uttar Pradesh’s first sports university has been established in Meerut, which has also emerged as a hub for the manufacturing of sports equipment. These products have been included under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, further boosting local industry and employment.”

CM Yogi noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a vibrant sports culture has taken root across the country over the past 11 years.

He added, “Prior to 2014, sports and athletes were largely ignored, and the absence of international-standard infrastructure forced many players to abandon their sporting aspirations. Since 2014, however, sports and sportspersons have received unprecedented encouragement. Through initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India, and the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, the Prime Minister has inspired a healthy, fit, and resilient nation.”

He has ensured that sporting talent is identified and supported at the grassroots level, and his personal engagement with athletes before and after competitions has further boosted their morale.

Referring to India’s ancient wisdom, the Chief Minister said, “The country’s traditions have always accorded great importance to physical fitness. In accordance with the Rishi tradition, “Shariramadyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam”, which emphasizes the body as the foremost instrument of duty, he said that all achievements in life rest on the foundation of a healthy body.

He added, “Sports instill discipline, self-control, and resilience, which in turn strengthen society and the nation.” He expressed satisfaction that many families today encourage both sons and daughters equally to pursue sports and provide them with the necessary support and resources.

CM Yogi further stated that sports infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid expansion. He added, “The construction of playgrounds and open gyms in village panchayats, mini-stadiums at the block level, and full-fledged stadiums at the district level is progressing at a fast pace. To integrate sports into daily life, the government has distributed sports kits to over 96,000 youth and women’s groups across the state.”

Highlighting the state government’s strong support system for athletes, the Chief Minister said, “Participants from Uttar Pradesh in the Olympic Games receive ₹10 lakh. Gold medalists in individual Olympic events are awarded ₹6 crore along with a Class I government job, while gold medalists in team events receive ₹3 crore. Silver medalists in individual events are also awarded ₹3 crore, with similar incentives for bronze medalists and winners at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships. To date, more than 500 medal-winning athletes have been provided direct government employment, including appointments as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, and Regional Sports Officer.”

Looking ahead, CM Yogi noted that the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Gujarat and that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games. He stressed the need for every state and every athlete to begin preparations now, with the goal of significantly improving India’s medal tally in future international competitions.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed and felicitated women basketball players from 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, at the sacred meditation land of Guru Gorakhnath.

Describing Gorakhpur as a region steeped in spiritual, cultural, and historical significance, he recalled its pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, particularly the historic Chauri Chaura incident. He also highlighted the global importance of Gita Press, the world’s largest centre for publishing Vedic literature.

The Chief Minister referred to Gorakhpur’s association with renowned freedom fighters such as Pandit Ramprasad Bismil and Bandhu Singh, and noted that the great Hindi novelist Munshi Premchand carried out significant literary work here.

He said, “Gorakhpur is a sacred land that has produced and nurtured many great personalities.” On the occasion, CM Yogi also released the sports brochure of the Gorakhpur University Sports Council during the stage programme.

Prior to the formal stage event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officially inaugurated the competition by cutting the ribbon and releasing balloons at the basketball court. He also symbolically tossed the ball to mark the commencement of the tournament. The Chief Minister interacted with players from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University and Shaheed Nandkumar Patel University, Raigarh. Following the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi watched

the first half of the opening match and encouraged the players with enthusiastic applause.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, Vice-Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Prof. Poonam Tandon, said, “Sports play a vital role in strengthening national consciousness. Sports are not merely a tradition but also a powerful medium for instilling values and social awareness. With the participation of women athletes from 31 universities across 14 states, the event offers a significant platform for emerging talent to demonstrate their skills.”

She added that such competitions promote cultural harmony and national unity. Emphasizing the broader impact of sports, she said, “Sports lead to good health, health builds self-confidence, and self-confidence contributes to nation-building.” Sports, she remarked, serve as a universal language that unites diversity. On the occasion, she also highlighted the notable achievements of Gorakhpur University in the field of sports.

The inaugural programme was also addressed by the President of the Gorakhpur University Sports Council, Prof. Vimlesh Kumar Mishra. Among those present were Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Vipin Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Shravan Kumar Nishad, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, BJP District President Janardan Tiwari, Mahanagar Convenor Rajesh Gupta, Dr. Vibhrat Chand Kaushik, and other dignitaries.