Political Shake-up in Puducherry: LJK and Dock Consulting Alliance Sets a New Precedent

Puducherry: Adding a new chapter to India's political history, Puducherry’s Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) has established a strong foothold in state politics within just two months of its formation. This success is being attributed to the political advisory firm 'Dock Consulting,' which took charge at the grassroots level even before the party’s formal launch.

Dock Consulting partnered with LJK when the political party was in its nascent stages. Even before the formal setup, the consulting firm began working across the state, using state-wide data mapping and door-to-door surveys to identify public grievances and pave the way for solutions.

Reflecting Puducherry’s unique geography, the party was introduced through a historic 'Sea Launch.' This symbolised that since all four regions of Puducherry are connected by the sea, the party would accord equal importance to every region. Currently, the party boasts over 75,000 active members and a robust booth-level network. Additionally, it has become one of the few parties in India to establish a dedicated 'AI Wing.'

According to internal surveys, LJK’s vote share has been rising rapidly within just two months of its launch. This surge has led several political parties to establish contact with LJK. The data-driven approach and grassroots strategy of Dock Consulting have proven that through modern technology and continuous public dialogue, a new movement can be transformed into a powerful electoral alternative in a very short span of time.