Ravinder Singh Khera Strengthens Party Presence in Kharar

Ravinder Singh Khera has now come into prominence as a critical local level leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Kharar constituency in the changing political scenario of Punjab. As Halka Incharge, he has been primarily working towards building the party at grassroots level.

Khera, among other things, is accessible and vocal. And he has been tackling issues relevant to people for some time now like roads and youth. He is the good old politician with a side of modern integrated insights, keepin in touch with young voters.

Apart from Khera’s contribution to his constituency, he has been a National Secretary of Youth Akali Dal where he has contributed to increasing youth contributions to political discussion 'Employment, Education and Social Responsibility'.

Political analysts argue that Khera is an example of the party re,strengthening through people at the constituency level. The political environment of Punjab remains in development and Khera serves as a dedicated spokesperson who will determine whether his party succeeds or fails in upcoming Kharar elections.