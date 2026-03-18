Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer: A Strong Voice of Youth Leadership Deserving Recognition

In today's political landscape of Punjab the definition of a leader has changed. It is no more defined by the name of father or grandfather but by work at the ground level, a connection with the youth and the trust he commands among the people. Within this context shone the name of Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer. He has been able to carve out a unique identity of himself having developed a very different profile of work with the Shiromani Akali Dal at the ground level.

To name the mere few positions held by Jhinjer, he is the National President of Youth Akali Dal, he is the Halka Incharge of Ghanaur and a Core Committee Member. As a result of relentless grass roots work over the years he has been able to reach and mobilize thousands of youth with the spirit, enthusiasm and organizational strength required for the party. His presence and work at the ground level in Ghanaur reflects direct connect with the people and the growing confidence reposed in him by the people.

At a time when there is negligible interest among the youth to go out and participate in politics, leaders like Jhinjer have the potential to reverse this trend. He does not only command admiration, but leadership with both his work and his conduct. His leadership reflects clarity, diligence and the bond between him and the people.

There is no denying the fact that the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal especially Sukhbir Singh Badal has always appreciated grass roots leadership and has promoted the youth to demonstrate the same. Leaders like Jhinjer who have been able to build a strong profile of work are the product of such vision and foresight. He is a veritable gem whose contribution is only but strengthening the party further. The broadening of the base of leadership of such leaders is the base for a stronger, united and brighter future in the party.

In order to give a new direction to the politics in the state of Punjab, such leaders need to be recognized and made more visible to the public in order to establish their credibility and ensure their trust and support so as to capitalize on their energy, commitment to work and connect. Seeing and recognizing such hard work and commitment during the course of the election will help the Akali Dal strengthen its hold and broaden its base on the upcoming elections.