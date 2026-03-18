US and Ukraine Respond After Foreign Nationals Arrested Under India’s Anti-Terror Law

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained seven foreign nationals,including American Matthew VanDyke and six Ukrainians,under India’s anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act ( UAPA).The reports have confirmed that the group was illegally trying to cross Myanmar and was engaged with armed forces.This group has been arrested in Mizoram. It is confirmed that all 7 people were involved in training the militants, supplying weapons and using drones for surveillance. Strong reactions are coming from both the US and Ukraine, making this case a focal point in global security discussions and international relations.

The US embassy has confirmed the awareness of the situation but refused to share details, as per the government privacy rules however Ukraine has identified the six Ukrainians and pledging to stay in touch with their families while closely monitoring the investigation.

This incident will have a big impact on India’s relation with other countries,as India plans to take a strict approach for border security. It is also creating complexity in international relations between India and Ukraine. Critics suggest the case reflects broader concerns about mercenary activities and illegal arms networks, making it a significant entry in global security news.

In summary, the arrests show India’s strong determination to stop foreign involvement in local armed groups; however for the US and Ukraine, it raises serious concerns about citizens caught in conflict zones.As the investigation proceeds,the world is watching how India is handling foreign nationals under its anti-terror law.