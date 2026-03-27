Will Promises Without Industry Carry Weight in Tamil Nadu?

Dr Suvrokamal Dutta

Despite riding on Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s effective industrial policy base, the last five years have seen a striking absence of big-ticket reforms

In Sriperumbudur, factory shifts often tell a story before official data does. Workers speak of hiring cycles, of units expanding or holding back, of when new lines are added and when they are discontinued. In districts like Hosur and Tiruppur, similar conversations play out in different forms. For some, it is about steady orders.

For others, it is about whether new investments are actually translating into jobs on the ground. As Tamil Nadu moves closer to another assembly election, these on-ground signals are beginning to take on political meaning.

Economic growth here has rarely been an abstract idea. It shows up in industrial clusters, in small workshops, and in the movement of labour between districts. It is also closely tied to how consistently the state's industrial policy translates into execution.

Over the past decade, the state has built a reputation as one of India’s more industrialised regions. But that trajectory has not been automatic. It has depended on strong policy push, backed by attempts to attract investment and expand infrastructure.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s administration focused on creating that push through a mix of industrial outreach and sectoral reforms. The Global Investors Meet in 2019, for instance, brought in investment commitments at a scale that signalled intent as much as outcome. In industrial belts, the after-effect was visible in the form of new units being announced and existing ones expanding capacity.

This was accompanied by a steady stream of MoUs and project-level clearances, which contributed to a pipeline of investment that helped sustain industrial momentum. Initiatives such as the ‘Yaadhum Oore’ and ‘Thozhil Thozhan’ platforms were designed to simplify investor interaction with the state, an area where speed often determines outcomes.

At the same time, policy attention was not limited to industry alone. In the Cauvery delta region, the declaration of a Protected Special Agricultural Zone was seen as an attempt to balance industrial expansion with agricultural security. In western Tamil Nadu, programmes like Kudimaramathu and projects such as Athikadavu-Avinashi were part of a broader effort to stabilise water resources, which in turn support both farming and local economies.

In places like Salem and Erode, these linkages have proved to be critical. Farmers and small-scale industries often depend on the same water systems, and disruptions in one sector quickly affect the other. Similarly, the expansion of medical colleges and the push for food processing infrastructure in multiple districts pointed to a model that combined economic growth with distributed development.

In recent years, under the current DMK government, there has been a growing debate around whether this momentum has been sustained or merely continued. Several of the state’s recent economic outcomes are rooted in policy frameworks and investment pipelines that were initiated earlier. The question, increasingly raised in industry and policy circles, is whether these have been expanded upon or simply inherited.

Under the current government, while new announcements continue, a clearly differentiated economic strategy has been less visible, with some projects struggling to move beyond intent. For a state competing aggressively for investment with others, the absence of a distinct next phase can translate into missed opportunities, particularly in sectors where decisions are time-sensitive.

Recent developments involving companies such as Foxconn and Hwaseung have figured in industry discussions, with concerns around delays, labour issues and the pace of decision-making adding to questions about the state’s investment climate. Where earlier policy cycles focused on building a pipeline of investments and institutional mechanisms, the current phase appears more uneven in terms of follow-through and expansion.

Economic growth is not built on announcements alone. It depends on the ability to create a pipeline of investments, convert them into functioning units and ensure that they continue to generate jobs over time. This requires a policy approach that is steady, predictable and responsive to industry needs. There is a case to be made that Tamil Nadu’s next phase of growth will depend on how effectively it expands beyond its existing industrial clusters.

Regions in the south, long seen as underdeveloped compared to the western belt, will need targeted investment and infrastructure push if the benefits of growth are to be more evenly distributed. Sectoral diversification will also matter. Strengthening textiles in traditional hubs, building industrial activity around ports such as Thoothukudi, and creating ecosystems for emerging sectors like pharmaceuticals, software and financial services are not isolated goals. They are part of a broader effort to widen the state’s economic base.

For voters, however, these are not abstract policy choices. They are reflected in jobs, in income stability and in the availability of opportunities closer to home. Growth, in that sense, is experienced directly. It is also through this lens that earlier phases of industrial expansion under Edappadi K. Palaniswami are often assessed, particularly in terms of how investment commitments are translated into visible activity on the ground.

That is why the debate over Tamil Nadu’s economic future is ultimately about execution. Not just what is promised, but what is carried through. Not just what is announced, but what reaches the ground.

Author’s Bio: Acclaimed International Conservative Political Economic and Foreign Policy Expert.