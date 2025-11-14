Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA Crosses 200 Seats, PM Modi Hails ‘Mahila-Youth’ Mandate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured one of the most emphatic victories in Bihar’s political history, crossing the historic 200-seat mark in the 2025 Assembly Elections and paving the way for Nitish Kumar’s fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister. As counting progressed through the day, the NDA surged ahead in 202 of 243 seats, a decisive leap from its 2020 tally of 122.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan struggled to keep pace, managing less than 50 seats, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj failed to open its account.

PM Modi’s Victory Speech: Sharp Attacks, Big Messaging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers shortly after the NDA’s sweep became evident, delivering a pointed and politically charged victory speech and thanking CM Nitish Kumar along with party workers.

Taking aim at the opposition, he said, “How can those who call Chhath Puja ‘drama’ respect the traditions of Bihar?”

He also drew sharp contrasts between the present administration and the RJD-era of the past, remarking, “Booth capturing and violence used to be a regular affair during ‘jungle raj,’ but now no such case takes place.”

PM Modi also introduced a new version of the political “MY formula,” saying, “Some parties formed an appeasement formula of ‘MY,’ but this victory has cemented a new ‘MY’ combination—Mahila and Youth.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Bihar for what he called a mandate for continued development and stability.

Celebrations Erupt Across Bihar

Even before the final numbers were declared, NDA supporters broke into full-blown celebrations across Patna.

Streets turned festive, with BJP workers rolling out a chariot carrying a giant cutout of PM Modi, while drums, slogans and fireworks filled the air.

Senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Lallan Singh, and other alliance partners, gathered at Nitish Kumar’s residence as the NDA crossed the crucial 200-seat milestone.

Key Constituency Highlights

The first victory of the day came from JD(U)’s Maheshwar Hazari, setting the tone for what would become a sweeping mandate.

• Tarapur:

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary dominated the contest, crossing the one-lakh vote mark and leading by over 37,000 votes against RJD’s Arun Shah.

• Mokama:

Supporters of JDU’s Anant Singh celebrated as he secured a lead of more than 28,000 votes.

• Alinagar:

BJP’s 25-year-old Maithili Thakur scored a historic win, becoming one of the youngest faces in the new Assembly and a notable Gen Z victory story.

• Raghopur:

A brief moment of drama unfolded when Tejashwi Yadav regained his lead in later rounds, but it was not enough to shift the overall momentum in favor of the Mahagathbandhan.

Nitish Kumar, Allies Thank Voters

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the sweeping mandate a “massive majority,” expressing gratitude to PM Modi and acknowledging NDA allies, including Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha, for staying united through the campaign.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reacting to the results, said the mandate reflected the people’s rejection of “jungle-raj and appeasement politics,” adding that the electorate had voted for a “Developed Bihar.”

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, senior leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rekha Gupta, and Manoj Tiwari joined the celebrations.

Chirag Paswan, LJP(RV), Emerges as Star Performer

Among the standout performers of this election was Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which led in 19 seats, reinforcing his growing clout within the NDA.

Paswan thanked voters for the overwhelming support and reiterated his unconditional backing for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

Opposition Reacts: Acceptance, But With Allegations

While the opposition conceded defeat, some leaders raised concerns. Mukesh Sahni of the VIP accepted the verdict but alleged that financial incentives promised to voters influenced the outcome.

He claimed a new pattern of “vote buying” had emerged, adding that “illegal activities are being carried out legally in broad daylight.”

However, he also saluted the judgment of the people, particularly the women of Bihar, for turning out in large numbers.

For the RJD, once Bihar’s most dominant force, the results marked a sobering setback. What began as a competitive election ended in a one-sided mandate heavily favoring the NDA.

A Mandate for Continuity and Stability

As Bihar closes one of its most dramatic election cycles, one message stands out clearly: voters have chosen continuity, stability, and the Modi–Nitish partnership for the state’s next chapter.

With the NDA poised for a commanding majority, the focus now shifts to governance, development and delivering on the aspirations of Bihar’s electorate especially its women and youth, who PM Modi credited as the decisive force behind this sweeping victory.