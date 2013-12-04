Roja slams TDP leader, Naidu on TV debate

In politics, always expect the unexpected. Film industry still lets you be in control, but we guess in politics you jump at the first chance to explode.

Wonder what we are talking about? Read on..

We all know actress Roja switched from movies to politics some time back. She joined Jagan's YSRCP. That YSRCP and TDP are arch rivals is a known fact. The actress-turned-political showed her fiery side during a debate on TV. The debate was between YSRCP leader Roja and TDP leader Babu Rajendra Prasad. On the show, the senior TDP leader was all praises for Chandrababu Naidu's contribution to making the farmers' life easier. He said Naidu had sacrificed a lot for the sake of farmers.

Suddenly, Roja exploded saying that Naidu working for farmers was a big joke.

Unable to bear his party chief being insulted, Babu asked Roja if she was being fair. However, he was not prepared for what came from Roja.

Without further thought, the YSRCP leader said: "If you talk more, I will beat you with chappals!"

The TV show host had no choice but to abruptly end the show. Wonder what Naidu has to say about this.