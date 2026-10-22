1st T20I: We just watch the ball and hit hard, says Samson after India's record chase

Christchurch: Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said there was no grand plan behind his blistering opening stands with Abhishek Sharma, adding that the opening pair simply watch the ball and hit hard, after the side chased down 226 against New Zealand to record their highest successful run chase in T20Is.

Samson's 33-ball 67, studded with eight fours and four sixes, set up India's four-wicket win in the five-match T20I series opener. He and Abhishek (29 off 12) raced to 93 runs as an opening pair. After the duo fell, captain Shreyas Iyer’s 42 and Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 helped India reach home with two balls to spare.

"We do have a lot of conversations happening in the middle, but nothing makes sense actually. We just watch the ball and hit hard. It has been working very well for us and I like batting with him at the top," Samson said at the post-match presentation ceremony, where he got the Player of the Match award.

He also revealed that once India got off to a flier in the chase, he and Abhishek felt they could put the game away early. "The ball was swinging around a lot, I think in the second half, a bit too much actually. But off the surface it was coming on very nicely. So I think me and Abhi just felt like keeping the shape and having a very positive intent in the powerplay.

"Once we got off to a flying start, we felt the match could be finished in the first half as well. Six overs, 90-odd runs - that was a great start today. So I think we just wanted to go all out."

Samson's dismissal in the ninth over sparked a slide and he felt the win in front of a sell-out crowd at the Hagley Oval was a collective effort. "It feels really good. I think, yes, we are just in the moment where the match has been won.

“Whatever contribution you make, I think it feels good to end up on the winning side. So it's a really great contribution from all of us in the team. So it was completely a team game today. So really happy that we started off nicely for the series," he added.

Samson said that while keeping wickets gave him an early read of the surface, conditions changed significantly by the time India came out to bat. "Absolutely, you definitely think about your batting while you are keeping wickets. But I think today I summed up my way to play the game while keeping.

“But when I came to bat, it was completely different. In the first half, the ball was stopping a bit from the length area, but in the second half I think the ball was coming on very nicely with heavy dew in the outfield. So I really enjoyed the batting." The second game of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.



