1st Test: Jadeja’s 4-wkt haul puts India on brink of win over SA

  • Created On:  16 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST
Kolkata: Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around South Africa’s batting line-up to claim four wickets while bowling from the Pavilion End as the visitors were reduced to 93/7 in 35 overs at stumps on Day Two of the first Test at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Though South Africa has a lead of 63 runs, Jadeja picking 4-29 meant the game is still on a knife-edge, especially after 16 wickets fell on the second day.

After dismissing India for 189, with the hosts having a slender 30-run lead, South Africa appeared to have levelled the contest, especially with Shubman Gill absent from the field after retiring hurt for four due to a neck spasm. But their batting collapsed under the pressure of high-quality spin and questionable shot selection, thus handing India the advantage at the close of day’s play.

The challenging two-paced pitch continues to play its tricks, with variable bounce and sharp turn making batting increasingly difficult. While a chase of 125 would look steep, it would require South Africa to nearly double their current lead, which is no easy task on this surface. In the morning, off-spinner Simon Harmer picked four wickets as India were bowled out for 189, though the hosts took a slender 30-run lead. Much like South Africa’s first innings on day one, India’s batting display was marked by modest contributions and a lack of substantial partnerships, with the 57-run stand between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar being the highest partnership.

With day three possibly becoming the last day of this topsy-turvy game, everything is still there to play for both India and South Africa.

Brief scores:

South Africa 159 and 93/7 in 35 overs (Temba Bavuma 29 not out, Marco Jansen 13; Ravindra Jadeja 4-29, Kuldeep Yadav 2-12) lead India 189 all out in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29; Simon Harmer 4-30, Marco Jansen 3-35) by 63 runs

Ravindra JadejaIndia vs South Africa TestEden Gardens Test 2025Simon HarmerTest Cricket News

