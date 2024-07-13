 2028 Los Angeles Olympics announces venues for various sports

Although the sporting world is looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the groundwork for the next edition of the Summer Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028 is proceeding at a rapid pace.

organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics unveiled the locations of where the sporting activities at the Olympics will take place.



The organisers confirmed that golf will be played at Riviera Country Club while sailing and water polo will be held in Long Beach. Tennis will be held in Carson at the USTA Training Center in Dignity Health Sports Park while rugby sevens, field hockey and cycling will also be held in Carson.



Fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling will be held at the convention centre in downtown Los Angeles. The convention centre was used as the main media centre for the 1984 Olympic Games. Badminton and weightlifting will also be held in Los Angeles.



Long Beach will be the venue for canoe sprint, handball, marathon swimming, rowing and triathlon.



Swimming will be at the NFL’s Rams and Chargers stadium while canoe slalom and softball would be held in Oklahoma City.



Janet Evans, the chief athlete officer for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, said the venues boast of state-of-the-art infrastructure and the team is confident of providing ideal conditions for all athletes. “The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will reflect all that the Los Angeles area has to offer, and with these venue assignments, we’re very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities. The City of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else, and Carson and Long Beach, which hosted competitions in previous Games, will host more competitions than ever before. The venues in these cities are world-class, and provide the ideal conditions for athletes and fans, and we look forward to welcoming them in 2028,” Evans said in a media release.



Evans added that more venues for newly inducted sports like flag football and cricket will be shortlisted and announced in the next few months.

