3 players in Indian team for ITF World Jr Tennis Asia/Oceania qualifier

Hyderabad: Three young tennis players—Srishti Kiran, Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar, and Zoha Qureshi—have been selected to represent India at the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition 2026 Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying event to be held in Kuching, Malaysia, from April 21 to 26.

The team will be accompanied by coach Asha Sharma. The announcement was made by All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Anil Dhupar, who wished the players success and said further details on travel and reporting will be shared soon.